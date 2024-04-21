SGGP Newspaper's writing contest on culture, traditions on Tet holidays ends

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper held a ceremony to present awards from a writing contest under the theme “Tet from the past to the present” on April 20.

At the award ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Editor-In-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van said that the organization board received nearly 1,000 entries, including 200 stories that were published in the newspaper. The value of the competition not only selects high-quality works for awards but also spreads the traditional values of the Vietnamese people.

The first prize went to Thanh Loan for the story titled “Cai tet cua nguoi gia” (Tet of the elderly people). The second prize was given to Dang Ngoc Lan for her writing themed “Hoa dao nam ay” (Cheery Blossoms of that year).

The third prizes were presented to “Bai choi goi tet ron rang” (A folksong showing a bustling atmosphere on Tet holidays) by Ny An and “Bao boi cua noi” (Grandma’s beloved Grand daughter” by Ngo Ly Kha.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong (L) and Editor-In-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong (R) offer the first prize went Thanh Loan. (Photo: SGGP)

The organization board also offered five encouragement prizes to Tran Thuy, Ngo The Lam, Nguyen Van Hoa, Phan Thanh Cam Giang, and Nguyen Van Be.

Ms. Ngo Kha Ly expressed her thanks to the SGGP Newspaper for creating an enjoyable and educational playground, contributing to preserving the beauty of the Vietnamese language and culture during Tet holidays featuring family love and community sentiment

By Phuc An, Gia Van – Translated by Kim Khanh