HCMC’s 2nd Int’l Photography Festival to open in November

The 2nd HCMC International Photography Festival will be held in the city on November 29- December 2 by the HCMC Photographic Association (HOPA).

The HCMC International Photography Festival aims to affirm the role of photography in the southern metropolis and offer an opportunity for local and international artists to meet and exchange experiences on the art of photography.

The event will be organized with various activities to promote the development of the photographic culture industry, such as an International Street Photography Exhibition on Dong Khoi and Nguyen Du streets in District 1, another display titled “My beloved City” in front of Chi Lang Park, a Photography Fair at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House, a photography composition camp under the theme “HCMC through the lens of international photography”.

On this occasion, the organizer in coordination with the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA), the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), the Image Sans Frontiere (ISF) has also launched the 3rd HCMC International Photography Contest. Participants can submit their entries to the site www.hopaphotocontest3rd.com.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

