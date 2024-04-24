Hanoi to perform seven spectacular firework displays to mark its Liberation Day

The capital city of Hanoi will organize seven spectacular firework displays to light up the city's night sky to mark the 70th anniversary of its Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024).

Seven high-range firework displays will take place at six laces, including Hanoi Moi Newspaper’s headquarters in Hoan Kiem District, Lac Long Quan Flower Garden in Tay Ho District, the Formula One (F1) racetrack in Nam Tu Liem District, Thong Nhat Park in Hai Ba Trung District, Van Quan Lake in Ha Dong District, and Son Tay Old Citadel in Son Tay Town.

The 15-minute firework displays featuring 600 firecrackers each will begin at 9:00 pm on October 10. The fireworks shows are estimated to cost VND10 billion (US$394,000).

The People’s Committee of Hanoi has asked the functional departments and units to control traffic and prohibit vehicles from entering the areas where fireworks will be let off as well as ensure security and social order.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh