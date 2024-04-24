Hanoi exhibition highlights Dien Bien Phu Victory

The Vietnam Military History Museum in Hanoi is hosting a photo exhibition on the Dien Bien Phu battle to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024).

Two war veterans look at photos and exhibits at the event (Photo: vov2.vov.vn)

On display are more than 300 photos, documents and exhibits divided into three parts. The first part, themed “Path to Dien Bien”, highlights the military victories after 8 years of waging the resistance war against the French colonialists. It also reveals the Party's policies in the Winter-Spring 1953-1954 war situation, and the strategic location of Dien Bien Phu, along with plots, plans, and arrangements of French colonial forces in Dien Bien Phu which was dubbed an "impregnable fortress".

The second part, titled "Determined to fight, determined to win", demonstrates the strategic determination of the Party Central Committee to open the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, the preparation in all aspects, the spirit of determination to win the entire Party, people, and army in the campaign. This part reveals the undaunted, brave, and creative fighting of the Vietnamese army and people on all fronts resulted in a glorious victory that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”.

The last part of the exhibition introduced present-day Dien Bien as a locality that is developing strongly, a strategic location in terms of economy, defense, and security, and an attractive cultural and tourist destination. Historical relic sites associated with the Dien Bien Phu Victory are well preserved and promoted, becoming a red address for traditional education for young generations.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Colonel Dinh Xuan Hoa, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Military History Museum, said the exhibition introduces a lot of photos, exhibits, and precious documents for the first time, notably the Conclusion of Commander-in-Chief General Vo Nguyen Giap at the Dien Bien Phu Campaign staff conference on February 7, 1954.

The exhibition, which lasts until the end of May, aims to pay tribute to the sacrifice of heroic martyrs in the struggle for national liberation as well as contribute to educating patriotic and revolutionary traditions among young generations.

