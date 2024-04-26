TV program marking Dien Bien Phu Victory to be broadcast live from 5 localities

A one-hour and 40-minute television program to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory will be broadcast live from five localities across the country on VTV1 channel on May 5 evening.

The information was provided by Deputy General Director of Vietnam Television Do Duc Hoang at a press conference announcing the event.

At the relic site of A1 Height in the former battlefield of Dien Bien Phu, the Northern province of Dien Bien

The television program is one of the highlights of the propaganda activities commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7,1954 -2024), which will be broadcasted simultaneously from the relic site of A1 Height in the former battlefield of Dien Bien Phu, the Northern province of Dien Bien; Ba Dinh Square in the capital city of Hanoi; Lam Son Square in the Northern Central province of Thanh Hoa; Kon Klor communal house in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum; and Thu Ngu Flag Tower in Ho Chi Minh City.

Within over 100 minutes, the program will take the audience back to the heroic periods with unforgettable memories in the battlefield of Dien Bien Phu.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong