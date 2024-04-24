Second Banh mi festival to return to HCMC in May

The second Banh mi festival is scheduled to take place in Le Thi Rieng Park in HCMC’s District 1 on May 17-19, the HCMC Tourism Association announced at a press conference on April 23.

At a press conference (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s event Festival is expected to attract around 150 display booths of hotels, restaurants, Banh mi stores, and businesses providing ingredients, spices, and equipment for bread-making technology, especially top Vietnamese oldest and most famous bread brands over 50 years old.

At the festival, visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the history and development of Vietnamese bread through images and articles about bread throughout different periods, the bread-making process and enjoy freshly baked bread, a fairytale garden space of animal-shaped bread, and folk games.

Chairwoman of the HCMC Tourism Association Nguyen Thi Khanh said that the Banh mi Festival is a cultural tourism product and an event for pastry chefs, artisans, and bakers to showcase their skills and creativity in the international integration process.

Visitors learn about the types of bread at the first Vietnamese Banh mi festival in 2023. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the festival also includes other activities such as a seminar on "Vietnamese Bread in World Tourism and Cuisine" with a journey of development affirming Vietnamese culinary culture; setting a record for 150 dishes served with bread, an introduction of bread made of rice flour and cereals combined with Vietnamese agricultural products, a startup program to offer bread-selling carts to disadvantaged women and bakery students, and a volunteer program to present bread to children in difficult circumstances.

The HCMC Tourism Association will coordinate with the Department of Food Safety of the city to ensure food hygiene and safety at the event.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh