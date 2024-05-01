HCMC residents enjoy fireworks in celebration of National Reunification Day

People in HCMC flocked to Nguyen Hue walking street and Bach Dang Wharf Park in District 1, to admire fireworks performance on the evening of April 30.

Spectacular fireworks to celebrate 49 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day in HCMC on April 30 (Photo: SGGP)

The city performed stunning fireworks at five places to celebrate 49 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day on April 30.

Crowds moved to the downtown city to secure a convenient location to watch the high-range firework display set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City.

There were four low-range firework displays organized in Thao Dien area and Van Phuc City in Thu Duc City, Tay Bac Cu Chi (Northwest Cu Chi) Industrial Park, and Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11. The 15-minute spectacular firework displays began at 9 pm on April 30.

Lac Hong, a resident from District 8, said his family traveled to Bach Dang Wharf Park before 7 pm to find a good location to observe the fireworks. The weather is so hot these days, therefore they did not go on a trip on this national holiday.

Khanh Thi and her friends from Tan Phu District also arrived early to get an ideal fireworks spot and enjoyed a sparkling drone light show on the Saigon River.

The HCMC Department of Public Security closely coordinated with the municipal Transport Department to control and ensure traffic order and safety to serve the fireworks displays in the evening of Aril 30.

The HCMC Border Guard High Command, the Department of Public Security, and the Transport Department regularly conducted patrols to ensure the safety of river traffic.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh