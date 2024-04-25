Photos, films marking Dien Bien Phu Victory to be presented in Dien Bien, HCMC

An exhibition and film screening to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024) will be held in Dien Bien Province and HCMC.

The exhibition titled “The Imprint of Dien Bien Phu in movie” presents to viewers photos that have been kept in the Vietnam Film Institute and pictures that are collected by the Vietnam Military History Museum and provided by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Dien Bien Province.

Around 250 exhibits selected from documentary movies, feature films, and documentaries about the Dien Bien Phu campaign depict artists in the battles, the people, daily life, natural landscapes, and the current innovations in Dien Bien Province.

The film screening which is scheduled to take place in Dien Bien Phu City will present to audiences documentaries, including Dien Bien Phu, Dien Bien Phu Victory, and Dien Bien Memories.

The events organized by the Vietnam Film Institute under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the relevant departments will run from May 3-8 in Dien Bien Province.

In HCMC, the exhibition will be held from May 15-23. In addition, around 600 publications, documents, books, newspapers, and others about the historic Dien Bien Phu campaign in 1954 and the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh will be displayed at the event.

The film screening features movies, including Dien Bien Phu Victory, Ho Chi Minh - Portrait of a Man, Dien Bien Phu Victory – A Golden Milestone, Ho Chi Minh – A Journey of Building a Culture of Peace.

The events will be jointly organized by the Vietnam Film Institute and HCMC General Sciences Library to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the 134th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - 2024).

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh