Film week to mark 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory

A film week is taking place in Dien Bien Phu city, the northwestern province of Dien Bien, from April 24 to 30 in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).

The film week is taking place in Dien Bien province from April 24 to 30. (Source: nhandan.vn)

The event, coordinated by the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, aims to educate the public on historical, cultural, and revolutionary traditions; highlight the significance of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign and the resistance war against French colonialists; inspire people’s patriotism, solidarity, and gratitude towards fallen soldiers; and affirm the Party and people’s achievements in the struggle for national independence as well as national construction and defence.

The opening ceremony will be held at Dien Bien Phu Cinema on April 24 evening. It will feature “Dao, Pho va Piano” (Peach blossoms, Pho and Piano), a film produced in 2023, and “Dong hanh cung lich su” (Alongside history), a documentary in 2024.

Together with these two films, two others will also be screened at this cinema from April 25 to 30, namely “Tieu doi hoa hong” (Rose Squad) produced in 2021 and the documentary “Ky uc nhung nguoi truyen lua” (Memories of those who spread the fire) in 2019.

Mobile film screening has also been being held from April 18 to serve local people at the Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted, Regiment 82 of Division 355 of Military Region 2, along with the districts of Muong Ang, Tua Chua, Muong Cha, Nam Po, Muong Nhe, Dien Bien Dong, and Dien Bien.

The service will come to an end on April 30.

The Cinema Department will also organise an exchange of the film crews of “Dao, Pho va Piano” and “Tieu doi hoa hong” with Regiment 82 on April 25, and another with teachers and students of the Le Quy Don High School the next day.

In addition, an exhibition will also be held at Dien Bien Phu Cinema to showcase documentary photos of the Vietnamese documentary producers and photographers present in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign. The photos will be later presented to the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum.

VNA