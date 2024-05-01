Culture/art

Thai dance group wins Da Lat Best Dance Crew 2024

A group of Thai dancers, the Planet Lock won the first prize at the Da Lat Best Dance Crew 2024 - Hoa Sen Home International Cup which ended in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on April 30.

22.jpg
The Da Lat Best Dance Crew 2024 - Hoa Sen Home International Cup attracts the participation of 12 domestic and international teams. (Photo: SGGP)

The winner received a cash prize of US$6,000, a certificate of merit of Lam Dong Province, and a champion trophy and medals from the competition's organizer.

The second and third places went to the Spacex and the Lyricíst dance groups of Vietnam respectively.

The Spacex got a cash prize of US$3,000, a certificate of merit from Lam Dong Province, and medals. The Lyricíst got a cash prize of US$2,000, a certificate of merit from Lam Dong Province, and medals.

27.jpg
The Planet Lock wins the first prize at the Da Lat Best Dance Crew 2024 - Hoa Sen Home International Cup. (Photo: SGGP)
28.jpg
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong (R) and Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province Pham S offer the first prize to the Planet Lock dance crew. (Photo: SGGP)

The final round of the Da Lat Best Dance Crew 2024 - Hoa Sen Home International Cup, a dance competition for young people, took place at Lam Vien Square in Da Lat City of Lam Dong Province on April 29 - 30.

This year’s contest attracted the participation of 12 teams, including nine Vietnamese groups and three international dance companies namely the Planet Lock from Thailand, the Garuda from Indonesia, and the Goat from Japan.

Vice Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairwoman of the Provincial Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization, Tran Diep My Dung highly appreciated the success of the DaLat Best Dance Crew - Hoa Sen Home International Cup contributing to the development of modern dance movement in the province. The final round of the competition will continue to promote images of Lam Dong province as a safe, friendly, attractive, and liveable destination for domestic and international visitors.

25.jpg
The Spacex dance crew
26.jpg
The Lyricíst
24.jpg
The Kallus
23.jpg
The Game On Crew
21.jpg
Many people flock to Lam Vien Square in Da Lat City to enjoy the international dance contest. (Photo: SGGP)
20.jpg
29.jpg
Vice Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Youth Union and Chairwoman of the Provincial Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization, Tran Diep My Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

