Thai dance group wins Da Lat Best Dance Crew 2024

The winner received a cash prize of US$6,000, a certificate of merit of Lam Dong Province, and a champion trophy and medals from the competition's organizer.
The second and third places went to the Spacex and the Lyricíst dance groups of Vietnam respectively.
The Spacex got a cash prize of US$3,000, a certificate of merit from Lam Dong Province, and medals. The Lyricíst got a cash prize of US$2,000, a certificate of merit from Lam Dong Province, and medals.
The final round of the Da Lat Best Dance Crew 2024 - Hoa Sen Home International Cup, a dance competition for young people, took place at Lam Vien Square in Da Lat City of Lam Dong Province on April 29 - 30.
This year’s contest attracted the participation of 12 teams, including nine Vietnamese groups and three international dance companies namely the Planet Lock from Thailand, the Garuda from Indonesia, and the Goat from Japan.
Vice Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairwoman of the Provincial Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization, Tran Diep My Dung highly appreciated the success of the DaLat Best Dance Crew - Hoa Sen Home International Cup contributing to the development of modern dance movement in the province. The final round of the competition will continue to promote images of Lam Dong province as a safe, friendly, attractive, and liveable destination for domestic and international visitors.