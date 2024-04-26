K-pop boy band Tempest to debut first live concert in Ho Chi Minh City

K-pop boy band Tempest will debut the first live concert, named “World Premiere: The First Ever Live 2024 Tempest Concert (T-Our: Tempest Voyage)”, in Ho Chi Minh City in June.

K-pop boy band Tempest will debut the first live concert in Ho Chi Minh City in June.

The event is likely to take place at the Phu Tho Stadium in District 11, Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of June 15 to open the global tour of the band.

Musician Huy Tuan, General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival- HOZO and Beyond Entertainment & Communication (Beyond E&C) are this concert's producers.

Previously, in December 2023, the boy band had ever joined the Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival - HOZO 2023.

Tempest meaning a strong storm was established in March 2022 under the management of Yuehua Entertainment.

Among the members of the K-pop boy band is Hanbin, a Vietnamese artist whose real name is Ngo Ngoc Hung

The boy band consists of seven members Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Eunchan, Lew, Hwarang, Taerae and Hanbin.

Among the members, Hanbin is a Vietnamese artist whose real name is Ngo Ngoc Hung, born in 1998 in the Northern province of Yen Bai, Vietnam and graduated from the Hanoi University of Commerce.

After more than two years of its operation, Tempest has achieved significant success with numerous prestigious music awards in the Republic of Korea like the Genie Music Awards 2022, Asia Artist Awards 2022, Seoul Music Awards 2023, Hanteo Music Awards 2022 and MAMA 2023.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong