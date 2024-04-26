Exhibitions held to mark Dien Bien Phu Victory anniversary

Two exhibitions, one in Hanoi and the other in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, opened on April 26 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024).

At the “The Road to Dien Bien Phu” exhibition underway at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

At the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in the capital city is the “The Road to Dien Bien Phu” of 70 outstanding artworks, such as paintings, graphics, sculptures, sketches, and posters by 34 authors between 1949 and 2009. They include a collection of paintings by artists To Ngoc Van and Nguyen Trong Hop, as well as Nguyen Sang's lacquer painting “Ket Nap Dang o Dien Bien Phu” (Party member admission in Dien Bien Phu), which was recognized as a national treasure.

The collection comprises carefully selected works of high value and historical significance, said Vi Kien Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.

Lasting until May 15, the event employs a traditional approach combined with the application of cinemagraph and interactive experiential space, bringing viewers back to the moments of the past historic battlefield. On the sidelines, art talks on the road to Dien Bien as well as celebrated artist and martyr To Ngoc Van are scheduled for April 27 and May 11, respectively.

Meanwhile, the other at the Ho Chi Minh memorial house, Phu Dinh commune, Thai Nguyen’s Dinh Hoa district, is showcasing nearly 200 historical documentary images, showing the role and significance of the ATK Dinh Hoa revolutionary base, where President Ho Chi Minh and the Politburo on December 6, 1953, decided to launch the historic Dien Bien Phu campaign.

The event remains open until May 20.

Vietnamplus