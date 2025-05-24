Tien Giang tourism flourishes

Nestled along the banks of the Tien River, Tien Giang province has become an increasingly attractive tourism destination in the Mekong Delta.

Visitors are enchanted by its serene countryside, shady fruit orchards, traditional rowboats gliding through quiet canals, age-old craft villages, and the soulful melodies of the UNESCO-recognized Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur traditional music).

From January through April, Tien Giang Province welcomed around 700,000 visitors, including more than 300,000 international tourists, generating around VND480 billion (US$19 million) in tourism revenue.

During the five-day public holiday from April 30 to May 4, the province received 129,200 visitors, marking a 51 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Of these, 9,905 were international arrivals, up 15 percent compared to the same period last year. Tourism revenue during the holiday reached VND89 billion (US$3.5 million), representing a 72 percent increase over the same period last year.

According to Vo Pham Tan, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Tien Giang Province, visitors to Tien Giang can enjoy a variety of unique experiences, from taking scenic river tours to learn about local culture and community-based tourism, visiting historical and religious sites, relaxing at wellness resorts, and enjoying regional cuisine.

Visitors are enjoying local dishes.

From My Tho City, a 20-minute boat ride takes visitors to Thoi Son Islet, covering 1,200 hectares in the lower reaches of the Tien River, where they can immerse themselves in the rhythms of river life and enjoy the serene green landscape of thriving fruit orchards.

From this lush islet, visitors will have many interesting experiences by gliding along winding canals in a traditional sampan (the boat with three boards or flat-bottomed wooden boat) along winding canals. The waterways are lined with nipa palms, mangroves, and rows of fruit-laden trees, offering a uniquely tranquil riverine experience. Travelers can also enjoy local honey tea, watch how coconut candy and banh com (green rice cakes) are made, and immerse themselves in the sound of Don Ca Tai Tu, the region’s traditional music.

According to Nguyen Van Vinh, Chairman of the Tien Giang Provincial People’s Committee, the province boasts a 32-kilometer coastline and an extensive network of waterways, including the Tien River, Soai Rap River, and Cho Gao Canal that connects the Mekong Delta to Ho Chi Minh City. With its well-developed and integrated transportation infrastructure, Tien Giang is increasingly seen as a tourism gateway linking Southern Vietnam’s largest city with the Mekong Delta region.

Tien Giang is strengthening promotional activities and advertising the image of the land and people to elevate tourism into a key economic sector by 2030.

Travelers embark on a captivating horse-drawn carriage ride, seeing the region's picturesque countryside.

By Ngoc Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh