Over 100 dolphins spotted off Central Vietnam coast

Fishermen suddenly enjoyed a majestic spectacle of a pod of over 100 dolphins swimming approximately 4 kilometers from shore, near Hon Can and Hon Co islands in Binh Dinh Province on May 20.

The dolphins were first observed by a group of local anglers fishing along the coastal waters at around 5 p.m. Mr. Vo Thanh Luan and his friends, who were among the group, quickly took out their phones to capture the extraordinary moment on video.

“I often see dolphins when I go out to sea, but this was historic,” Mr. Luan said. “There were so many of them—well over 100. The dolphins were widely dispersed across the area, swimming in layers. Many of them surfaced close to the boat, some weighing several dozen kilograms.”

A pod of dolphins swimming together approximately 4 kilometers from shore, near Hon Can and Hon Co islands in Binh Dinh Province on May 20

According to Nguyen Thanh Danh, Chairman of the Nhon Ly Commune People’s Committee, the waters near Hon Can and Hon Co lie along the annual migratory route of various marine species. That is why dolphins are occasionally spotted in the area.

The appearance of such a large pod may be a sign that the South Central Coast’s marine environment is recovering well, with abundant food resources available, he said.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh