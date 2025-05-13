Multimedia

Video

Gathering at Quan Su Pagoda, Buddhists await Buddha's relics procession

SGGPO

Buddhist devotees were assembling, awaiting the procession of the sacred Buddha's relics at Quan Su Pagoda in the capital city of Hanoi on May 13.

At noon today, thousands of people and Buddhists gathered at Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi to wait for the procession of Buddha's relics.

dsc-0800-9306-7810.jpg
In front of Quan Su Pagoda, thousands of people and Buddhists gather to wait for the procession of Buddha's relics.

The Buddha's relics were brought to Quan Su Pagoda by the Venerables of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and India after being enshrined at Ba Den Mountain this afternoon.

This morning, the Buddha's relics were transported by representatives of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Indian monks, departing from Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province. The relics were then flown from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Noi Bai International Airport in preparation for their enshrinement at Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi.

dsc-0969-1542-6281.jpg
Buddhists wait in front of Quan Su Pagoda waiting to receive the Buddha's relics
dsc-0850-7375-9080.jpg
dsc-0803-371-382.jpg
ban-sao-dsc-0844-5562-2696.jpg

By 2:30 p.m. the same day, thousands of Buddhists and visitors had gathered at Quan Su Pagoda to await the sacred procession.

A prominent feature within the temple is a striking lotus-shaped structure—measuring 9 meters wide and approximately 2 meters high—designed to support the Buddha. This installation has drawn considerable attention from devotees coming to pay their respects to the relics.

This artistic creation is the work of Mr. Doan Van De, a renowned floral designer from Bac Lieu Province. He is widely recognized for his distinctive floral arrangements, which have been featured at numerous major events and religious ceremonies across pagodas in the Southeast and Mekong Delta regions.

dsc-0855-1404-1799.jpg
The lotus model of the Buddha is decorated inside Quan Su Pagoda
dsc-0857-5851-2533.jpg
Inspired by the Japanese flower arrangement style, the owner of the lotus model creates a more vibrant color scheme, creating a lively atmosphere while still maintaining solemnity
dsc-0874-718-8943.jpg
By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong

Tags

Quan Su Pagoda Buddhists Buddha's relics

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn