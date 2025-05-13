Gathering at Quan Su Pagoda, Buddhists await Buddha's relics procession

Buddhist devotees were assembling, awaiting the procession of the sacred Buddha's relics at Quan Su Pagoda in the capital city of Hanoi on May 13.

The Buddha's relics were brought to Quan Su Pagoda by the Venerables of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and India after being enshrined at Ba Den Mountain this afternoon.

This morning, the Buddha's relics were transported by representatives of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Indian monks, departing from Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province. The relics were then flown from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Noi Bai International Airport in preparation for their enshrinement at Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi.

By 2:30 p.m. the same day, thousands of Buddhists and visitors had gathered at Quan Su Pagoda to await the sacred procession.

A prominent feature within the temple is a striking lotus-shaped structure—measuring 9 meters wide and approximately 2 meters high—designed to support the Buddha. This installation has drawn considerable attention from devotees coming to pay their respects to the relics.

This artistic creation is the work of Mr. Doan Van De, a renowned floral designer from Bac Lieu Province. He is widely recognized for his distinctive floral arrangements, which have been featured at numerous major events and religious ceremonies across pagodas in the Southeast and Mekong Delta regions.

The lotus model of the Buddha is decorated inside Quan Su Pagoda

Inspired by the Japanese flower arrangement style, the owner of the lotus model creates a more vibrant color scheme, creating a lively atmosphere while still maintaining solemnity

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong