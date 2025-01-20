HCMC's leader wishes happy new year to religious establishments

A delegation of HCMC's authorities visited and offered Tet greetings to local religious establishments and dignitaries on January 19.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc extends Tet greetings to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit to Hue Nghiem Pagoda in Thu Duc City, the delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc wished Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), a happy new year.

The delegation offers a Tet gift to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc informed that Ho Chi Minh City's growth rate in 2024 reached nearly 7.2 percent. Notably, the city's budget revenue exceeded VND500 trillion (US$19.63 billion). In addition, the city officially began commercial operation of Metro Line 1 and kicked off many projects and construction works.

He also discussed the city's determination to achieve its development goals for 2025 and the coming years, which are associated with sustainable development, environmental responsibility, and improving the quality of life for residents.

The overall success is due to the political system's efforts and solidarity and the strength of the great national unity bloc, including the contributions of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in general and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha of Ho Chi Minh City in particular, he added.

The city will proactively provide instructions and assistance to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in preparing for the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025, which is scheduled to be held at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy and Lang Le–Bau Co Cultural Park in HCMC’s Binh Chanh District on May 6-8, the Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee said.

In response, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang thanked the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City for visiting and wished him a happy new year and expressed his joy at the achievements the city attained last year.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) visits Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep. (Photo; SGGP)

On the same day, while visiting Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in District 3, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc sent his best wishes for a happy new year to Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Chairman of the Committee for Legislation of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council.

On the same day, the delegation also visited and offered Tet greetings to Most Venerable Thich Nhu Niem, Vice Secretary of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, at Phap Hoa Pagoda in Phu Nhuan District.

The city's officials visit Most Venerable Thich Nhu Niem. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai - Translated by Kim Khanh