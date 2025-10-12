City streets decorated for greeting Party Congress

The jubilant atmosphere reflects the faith and expectations of officials, Party members and residents for a successful congress that will open in a new phase of growth for the heroic city named after President Ho Chi Minh.
These days, every corner of streets and alleys across Ho Chi Minh City is embellished with red flags, colorful flowers, banners and slogans celebrating the 2025–2030 HCMC Party Congress.
