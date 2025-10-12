Multimedia

City streets decorated for greeting Party Congress

These days, every corner of streets and alleys across Ho Chi Minh City is embellished with red flags, colorful flowers, banners and slogans celebrating the 2025–2030 HCMC Party Congress.

The jubilant atmosphere reflects the faith and expectations of officials, Party members and residents for a successful congress that will open in a new phase of growth for the heroic city named after President Ho Chi Minh.

mot-khu-dan-cu-tren-dia-ban-phuong-sai-gon-trang-trong-treo-len-la-co-to-quoc-tuoi-tham-chao-mung-dai-hoi-dang-bo-tphcm-anh-van-anh-3901-5282.jpg
An alley in Ben Thanh Ward is embellished with red flags to celebrate the first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress.
6945732f-affd-4820-ac4c-7f6904c3282b.jpg
Residents visit the photo exhibition area on Nguyen Hue Walking Street, Saigon Ward.
17d01d65-df1e-4cb2-8d2d-b812a8ee826a.jpg
Banners and slogans celebrating the Party Congress adorn the streets throughout Vung Tau Ward.
6b8940bd-75cc-422c-8d0c-abd50f6d6c47.jpg
Foreign visitors explore an exhibition showcasing Ho Chi Minh City’s achievements in the city center.
6-9915-3953.jpg
Members of the Binh Hoa Women’s Union plant flowers as part of the “Women’s Flower Garden” program to welcome the congress.
bang-ron-khau-ngu-tuyen-truyen-ve-dai-hoi-duoc-trang-hoang-tren-khap-cac-tuyen-pho-cua-tphcm-1-anh-manh-thang-9066-3070.jpg
Slogans adorn the streets, creating a festive spirit of optimism and expectation for a successful congress that will mark a new phase in Ho Chi Minh City’s development.
867a31d5-f13f-46b7-9a57-9947247735be.jpg
In front of Truong Cong Dinh Secondary School, Gia Dinh Ward, national and Party flags wave beside an LED screen displaying greetings for the congress.
By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

