HCMC Party Congress delegates tour Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien Metro Line

Delegates of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee took a tour of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) on the morning of October 12.

On the morning of October 12, the delegation attending the first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress, for the term 2025-2030, visited typical economic, cultural, social, and defense-security projects and models across the city.

img-6930-1655-5733.jpeg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (second from right) and the delegates experience a ride on Metro Line No. 1. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led the delegation, visited and experienced the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien urban railway line; and will then attend flower and incense-offering ceremonies at the Temple of the Hung Kings and the Temple of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh in the National History and Culture Park, located at Long Binh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

img-6937-4764-6632.jpeg
Delegates visit Metro Line No. 1. (Photo: Manh Thang)

After that, the delegation will divide into groups to visit the headquarters of VNG Campus; the Ho Chi Minh City History Museum; visit and interact with the Command of Region 2 Navy officers and soldiers; tour Gemalink Port and Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, Becamex Binh Duong Industrial Park, and Binh Duong Ward Convention and Exhibition Center.

The first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term will take place from October 13 to October 15.

The preparatory session will open on October 13. The official opening session will take place on the morning of October 14, with 550 attendees.

The congress is broadcast live on HTV9. The closing session will take place on the morning of October 15.

>>>Below are some photos of the delegation visiting the metro line. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

img-6923-3220-9024.jpeg
img-6921-5117-8284.jpeg
727711833994654598-5306-4968.jpg
img-6927-655-5934.jpeg
img-6926-2018-7706.jpeg
img-6924-5794-663.jpeg
img-6929-4669-6602.jpeg
By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

