City leaders visit, extend greetings to 90-year-old elderly persons

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials led by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on June 6 visited and extended 90th birthday greetings to Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Thuan in District 3.

The visit aims to celebrate the traditional day of the Vietnamese elderly (June 6).

The city’s chairman wished Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Thuan good health, and joy and hoped he continues to be a shining example for generations of young people.

Mr. Mai affirmed that the city’s leaders always give care and respect to the elderly and highly appreciate their outstanding contributions to the development of the southern metropolis.

He wished that Mr. Thuan, former cadre of the HCMC Traditional Medicine Institute, would continue contributing to the city’s development, especially in the field of healthcare with his advices on urban healthcare.

On the same day, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai paid a visit to the Representative Board of the HCMC Association for the Elderly on the 82nd anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam Day of Older Persons (June 6, 1941 – 2023).

Speaking at the event, head of the Representative Board of the HCMC Association for the Elderly Huynh Thanh Lap informed the association’s achievements last year, including studying and implementing activities responding to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech associated with the resolution issued at the 6th congress of the Vietnam Association of the Elderly.

In addition, the board also coordinated with the HCMC Oriental Medicine Association and the HCMC Traditional Medicine Institute to offer medical check-ups, consultation and treatment for 9,244 old people infected with Covid-19 with a cost of VND12.5 billion, presented 10,000 blood pressure monitors worth nearly VND8 billion to the disadvantaged elderly, visited troops stationed in Truong Sa island district of Khanh Hoa Province, propagandized knowledge about protecting sea and island sovereignty.

Another delegation of the city’s officials led by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung visited and expressed best wishes to typical elders in Cu Chi District, including Mr. Pham Van Ba, 90, in Tan Phu Trung Commune, and Mrs. Nguyen Thi Se, 90, in Nhuan Duc Commune.

He suggested the local authorities continuously carry out policies supporting and caring for old people and presented congratulatory certificates marking the 90th birthday of the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee to Mr. Pham Van Ba and Mrs. Nguyen Thi Se.