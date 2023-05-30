HCMC leaders extend greetings to elders on their special day

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on May 30 paid a visit to typical elders on the traditional day of the Vietnamese elderly (June 6).

The delegation extended the best health wishes and 90th birthday greetings to Mr. Ngo Quang Chinh who is a 70-year Party member and Party member Nguyen Huu Trym in District 10.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hoped that the elders will continue to educate the young generations and contribute to the city’s development.

On the same day, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visited and presented gifts to Mrs. Nguyen Cam Hong, 90, and Mr. Luc Nghia, 90, in District 11.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue expressed best wishes to Mrs. Le Thi Lan,77, who is a former secretary of the Party Committee and head of the executive board of Quarter 6, Ward 4, District 3.

Despite her serious illness, she still regularly participates in community and charity activities in the locality.