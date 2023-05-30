HCMC leaders extend greetings to elders on their special day

|
Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) visits Mr. Ngo Quang Chinh. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation extended the best health wishes and 90th birthday greetings to Mr. Ngo Quang Chinh who is a 70-year Party member and Party member Nguyen Huu Trym in District 10.
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hoped that the elders will continue to educate the young generations and contribute to the city’s development.
|Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) extends the best health wishes and 90th birthday greetings to Mr. Nguyen Huu Trym. (Photo: SGGP)
On the same day, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visited and presented gifts to Mrs. Nguyen Cam Hong, 90, and Mr. Luc Nghia, 90, in District 11.
Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue expressed best wishes to Mrs. Le Thi Lan,77, who is a former secretary of the Party Committee and head of the executive board of Quarter 6, Ward 4, District 3.
Despite her serious illness, she still regularly participates in community and charity activities in the locality.
|Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) visits Mr. Luc Nghia. (Photo: SGGP)
|Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) extends health wishes to Mrs. Nguyen Cam Hong. (Photo: SGGP)
|Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) offers flowers to Mrs. Nguyen Cam Hong. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai expresses his gratitude for the contributions of 90-year-old man, Luc Nghia. (Photo: SGGP)
|Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) expresses best wishes to Mrs. Le Thi Lan. (Photo: SGGP)