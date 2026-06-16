Groundbreaking wildlife livestream project launched from Con Dao National Park

Vietnam Television will broadcast its first-ever unscripted, live-streamed nature program to bring the raw reality of the country's biodiversity directly to digital audiences.

Vietnam Television (VTV) launched the Vietnam Wild Live project on the morning of June 16, carrying the message "Connecting Nature, Spreading Awareness."

Photo by the organizer

The program is scheduled to broadcast live from Con Dao National Park between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily, from June 25 to June 30, 2026, across VTV's digital platforms.

At the launch ceremony, journalist Nguyen Thu Ha, Head of VTV’s Topical and Educational Program Department, stated that this marks the first time VTV is producing a live television program focused on wilderness and wildlife. After years of broadcasting live news, sports, and cultural events, VTV aims to bring the country's natural beauty closer to the public, thereby inspiring a love for nature and a sense of conservation within the community.

Photo by the organizer

Photo by the organizer

The concept for Vietnam Wild Live had been nurtured by the production crew for many years. The first destination selected is Con Dao National Park, one of the most important nature reserves in Vietnam, featuring unique forest, marine, and wetland ecosystems. The program utilizes a system of specialized cameras, surveillance cameras, and camera traps placed across multiple areas to continuously capture the activities of wild animals.

The unique appeal of the project lies in its authenticity and the element of surprise. Instead of watching edited footage, the audience will directly witness events as they unfold in nature. A sea turtle nest might begin to hatch, a fledgling bird might take its first steps out of the nest, or a rare animal species might unexpectedly appear. Every moment will occur naturally, without a script or staging.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan