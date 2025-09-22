Charitable meals offered to disadvantaged people in Con Dao

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, visited Con Dao Special Zone on September 21 to offer free meals to disadvantaged residents.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committe Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers a donation to the “Zero-VND Meal” program. (Photo: SGGP)

During a working visit to Con Dao Special Zone in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc attended a charity program providing free meals to needy people, which was held by the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Con Dao Special Zone in coordination with the Defense Command of Region 6 in Con Dao.

During the program, local leaders, officers, and soldiers warmly engaged with and encouraged more than 150 underprivileged residents, sharing heartfelt conversations and sitting down for a communal meal.

Though modest, the meals were rich in compassion and solidarity, offering not only nourishment but also emotional support and encouragement to help the participants overcome life’s challenges.

The program is expected to be held monthly, aiming to further strengthen the bond between the military and civilians, as well as among officials and workers living and serving on this remote island of Ho Chi Minh City.

Secretary of the Party Committe of Con Dao Special Zone Le Anh Tu attends the program. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the initiative, which reflects the thoughtful care and practical efforts of the local Party leadership, government authorities, and armed forces in supporting policy-beneficiary families and those facing hardship.

He believed that in the time ahead, leaders, officials, and soldiers stationed in the special zone would continue to develop even more meaningful initiatives and successfully fulfill the missions entrusted to them by the Party and the State.

On this occasion, representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and other attending delegates also contributed to the “Zero-VND Meal” program, showing their support for this meaningful community effort.

By Phu Ngan - Translated by Kim Khanh