Multimedia

Video

Ho Chi Minh City leaders offer charitable meals to disadvantaged people

SGGPO

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, on September 4, visited the Tan Son Nhat Ward Community Kitchen to offer meals to disadvantaged residents.

He was accompanied by Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Bich Hanh.

The Tan Son Nhat Ward Community Kitchen was officially launched on September 3 by the ward’s Women Union. The charitable kitchen aims to support vulnerable communities and foster a spirit of compassion and solidarity. Operating daily from 10 a.m., the kitchen provides between 100 and 150 free meals to those in need, including low-income individuals, informal workers, students living away from home, and families of hospital patients.

049c42e8ecc667983ed7-9151-3503.jpg
Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc (2nd, L) and delegates support the Tan Son Nhat Ward Community Kitchen. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ward Party Committee and Chairman of the Ward People’s Council, Le Hoang Ha, emphasized that the initiative reflects the close guidance and leadership of the Ward Party Committee and People’s Committee, as well as the strong coordination of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and local mass organizations. He also highlighted the valuable support and contributions from philanthropists, businesses, sponsors, and residents, all of whom played a crucial role in bringing the community kitchen to life.

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh praised the community kitchen model, describing it as a meaningful and practical program to support the well-being of residents, particularly those facing economic hardship. She noted that the program contributes to strengthening the great national unity by fostering solidarity and mutual care within the community.

The community kitchen not only meets the daily nutritional needs of disadvantaged residents but also serves as a symbolic hub of compassion, an inspiring "red address" that nurtures Ho Chi Minh City's long-standing traditions of solidarity and shared humanity.

ef02db5a7574fe2aa765-1037-480.jpg
Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Bich Hanh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
a4f0d86e7440ff1ea651-9757-3271.jpg
6acddfbe7090fbcea281-8304-242.jpg
a8c3dcfd73d3f88da1c2-2830-3798.jpg
78f372f4c3da488411cb-4836-5205.jpg
60f639e596cb1d9544da-2367-9510.jpg
9145c5eb6ac5e19bb8d4-7651-6769.jpg
8a6c6009ce2745791c36-1105-4366.jpg
848787302b1ea040f90f-8025-9796.jpg
By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

charitable meals disadvantaged people Tan Son Nhat Ward Community Kitchen charitable kitchen

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn