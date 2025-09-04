Ho Chi Minh City leaders offer charitable meals to disadvantaged people

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, on September 4, visited the Tan Son Nhat Ward Community Kitchen to offer meals to disadvantaged residents.

He was accompanied by Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Bich Hanh.

The Tan Son Nhat Ward Community Kitchen was officially launched on September 3 by the ward’s Women Union. The charitable kitchen aims to support vulnerable communities and foster a spirit of compassion and solidarity. Operating daily from 10 a.m., the kitchen provides between 100 and 150 free meals to those in need, including low-income individuals, informal workers, students living away from home, and families of hospital patients.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc (2nd, L) and delegates support the Tan Son Nhat Ward Community Kitchen. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ward Party Committee and Chairman of the Ward People’s Council, Le Hoang Ha, emphasized that the initiative reflects the close guidance and leadership of the Ward Party Committee and People’s Committee, as well as the strong coordination of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and local mass organizations. He also highlighted the valuable support and contributions from philanthropists, businesses, sponsors, and residents, all of whom played a crucial role in bringing the community kitchen to life.

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh praised the community kitchen model, describing it as a meaningful and practical program to support the well-being of residents, particularly those facing economic hardship. She noted that the program contributes to strengthening the great national unity by fostering solidarity and mutual care within the community.

The community kitchen not only meets the daily nutritional needs of disadvantaged residents but also serves as a symbolic hub of compassion, an inspiring "red address" that nurtures Ho Chi Minh City's long-standing traditions of solidarity and shared humanity.

Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Bich Hanh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh