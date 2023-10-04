Ceremony held to commemorate Saint Tran Hung Dao

A ceremony to mark the 723rd death anniversary of National Hero Tran Hung Dao (1300-2023) was held at the Temple of Saint Tran Hung Dao in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City on October 3 morning.

Attending the ceremony were former President Truong Tan Sang, Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Thi Kim Yen, Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and representatives of agencies, organizations and residents.

National Hero Tran Hung Dao, whose real name is Tran Quoc Tuan. The national hero was born in Tuc Mac Village, My Loc District, Ha Nam Ninh Province, now belonging to Nam Dinh Province. The great hero in Vietnamese history is known for his significant contributions to the battle against the Yuan-Mongol troops three times.

At the death anniversary ceremony, leaders, former leaders of the Party and State and residents sincerely offered incense to commemorate and express their deep gratitude to Saint Tran Hung Dao, predecessors, fallen heroes and martyrs for their sacrifices for the country's independence and freedom.

On this occasion, the Management Board of the Temple of Saint Tran Hung Dao donated VND100 million (US$4,100) to the Fund “For the homeland's sea and islands - For the frontline of the Fatherland”, VND200 million (US$8,201) to the Fund for the Poor in District 1 and awarded 25 scholarships worth VND2 million (US$82) each to students with difficult circumstances in Tan Dinh Ward, District 1.