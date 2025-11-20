Helicopters on standby to airlift relief supplies to flood-hit areas

Air Regiment 930 under Air Division 372 readied two aircraft for search-and-rescue flights and the airlift of relief supplies to flood-stricken areas in the Central region on the morning of November 20.

Helicopters of Air Regiment 930 are on standby to airlift relief supplies to Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces.

According to orders from the Air and Air Defense Force, the unit was instructed to maintain full readiness for rescue flights and relief transport missions in Central Vietnam. Upon receiving the directive, Air Regiment 930 assigned duties to its pilots, aircrews, and support forces at Da Nang Airport through a tightly coordinated briefing.

Transporting lifebuoys to support relief efforts in Gia Lai and Dak Lak

After receiving their assignments, the aircrews completed all preparations, loading relief goods, food, and essential supplies onto the aircraft. The regiment’s aircraft are now on standby and ready to take off immediately upon command.

At Tuy Hoa Airport (Phu Yen Ward, Dak Lak Province), a delegation from Military Region 5 conducted a safety inspection to facilitate landings by helicopters from Air Divisions 372 and 370 under the Air and Air Defense Force.

Air Regiment 930 receives 1,000 relief packages from Military Region 5 and prepares them for airlift to South Central Coast provinces.

The same day, the Da Nang Military Command reported that it had urgently deployed hundreds of lifebuoys, life jackets, and specialized rescue equipment to be handed over to Air Division 372 for supply missions to affected areas in Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces.

In addition, Military Region 5 transported and delivered 1,000 relief packages to Air Regiment 930 for airlift to residents in the South Central Coast provinces. Officers and soldiers arranged the goods, counted and packed them to ensure they met all technical standards and were suitable for air transport.

Packing essential supplies to facilitate air transport

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan