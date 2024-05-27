Central region to continue to endure intense heat until end of May

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that the Central region will continue to endure a 38-day heat wave until the end of this month.

Illustrative (photo: SGGP)

Beginning on May 26, Central localities like Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh were scorched by sweltering temperatures, driving temperatures up to 38 degrees Celsius.

The meteorologists issued a warning of a widespread heat wave across the country with high temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius on May 27. However, people need to prevent rains and thunderstorms at night time.

On the same day, the Southern region will sweat with temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

From tomorrow, the intensity of heat in the region will decrease gradually.

According to some meteorological experts, the heatwave is due to the interaction between an ongoing typhoon Ewiniar in the Philippines and the hot low-pressure system over the western part of the Asian continent.

Related News Intensity of heat in South to decrease from May 27 afternoon

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong