Weather

Central region to continue to endure intense heat until end of May

SGGPO

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that the Central region will continue to endure a 38-day heat wave until the end of this month.

img-9436-3830.jpeg.jpg
Illustrative (photo: SGGP)

Beginning on May 26, Central localities like Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh were scorched by sweltering temperatures, driving temperatures up to 38 degrees Celsius.

The meteorologists issued a warning of a widespread heat wave across the country with high temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius on May 27. However, people need to prevent rains and thunderstorms at night time.

On the same day, the Southern region will sweat with temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

From tomorrow, the intensity of heat in the region will decrease gradually.

According to some meteorological experts, the heatwave is due to the interaction between an ongoing typhoon Ewiniar in the Philippines and the hot low-pressure system over the western part of the Asian continent.

Related News
By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

central region intense heat intensity of heat a 38-day heat wave

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn