Intensity of heat in South to decrease from May 27 afternoon

The Southern region is forecast to experience showers at night time after a hot climate remains for another one or two days.

According to the latest weather news from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the Southern region is going to suffer from scorching heat on a large scale throughout Sunday.

From tomorrow, the intensity of heat in the South is forecast to decrease contrary to the intense heat in the Central region spreading to provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen.

From May 27 to June 4, both the Central Highlands and the Southern region will see patterns of scattered thundery showers.

Meanwhile, the North will continue to enjoy a mild cooling climate thanks to showers lasting from now until next weekend.

