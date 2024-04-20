Central region: Hottest nationwide at 40-41 degrees Celsius

According to the meteorological agency, today, April 20, the area from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen experiences the most scorching temperatures nationwide.

After the morning fog lifts, the sun rapidly emerges in the outskirts of Hanoi on April 20 morning.

Dong Ha City in Quang Tri Province and Nam Dong District in Thua Thien Hue Province are facing a powerful Foehn wind effect, leading to temperatures potentially soaring up to 40-41 degrees Celsius.

This morning, April 20, many places in the Northern region are shrouded in fog. However, starting from noon, scorching sunshine is expected, with temperatures in Hanoi possibly reaching up to 35 degrees Celsius. Therefore, as of today, April 20, Hanoi will endure sweltering heat and oppressive humidity.

According to the meteorological agency, the epicenter of the country's hottest weather stretches from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen. Dong Ha City (Quang Tri Province) and Nam Dong District (Thua Thien Hue Province) are experiencing a strong Foehn wind effect, potentially pushing temperatures up to 40-41 degrees Celsius today. The Central Highlands and the Southern region will also continue to bask in blistering heat.

Based on the weekly weather forecast from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Hanoi will experience daytime heat on Saturday, April 20, with showers and thunderstorms expected in the evening and night. From April 21 to 24, there will be localized thunderstorms and sunny days. From April 25 to 26, Hanoi will see localized heat during the day and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Northern region

On April 20, the Northern region will experience local heat, with the Northwest region facing particularly intense and scorching sunshine. Lowland areas will also endure hot weather. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the evening and at night, with some areas experiencing heavy rainfall locally.

From April 25 to 26, localized heat is expected, with the Northwest region experiencing particularly intense and searing sun, and some areas may face exceptionally high temperatures. In the evening and at night, scattered thunderstorms are forecasted in some areas.

Central region

From April 20 to 26, the Central region expects intense and blistering sunlight, with some areas experiencing exceptionally high temperatures. Specifically, from Khanh Hoa to Binh Thuan, localized heat is forecasted. However, in the evening and at night, thunderstorms are expected locally. Particularly on April 23 and 24, the intensity of the heat in the North Central region will diminish.

Central Highlands and Southern region

From April 20 to 26, stable hot weather conditions will persist, with some areas experiencing intense and sweltering heat. In the evening and at night, localized thunderstorms are expected. These thunderstorms may bring the risk of whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan