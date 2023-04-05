Central region continues to brace for sweltering weather

Many places in the Central region are sweltering through hot temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the temperature in the North-Central and Mid-Central regions yesterday continued to scorch as the mercury rose to 39 degrees Celsius along with humid conditions of 25 percent to 55 percent in air.

Currently, the provinces of Son La, Hoa Binh, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and the Central Highlands are bracing for hot and humid weather with the highest temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.

It is forecast that the above-mentioned localities would remain extremely hot days with the highest temperature of up to 38 degrees Celsius from April 5.

According to the meteorologists, both the Northern and North- Central regions will have a small chance of cool air and some showers on Wednesday, bringing relief from scorching days.

From April 7, the Mid-Central and the Southeastern region will experience scorching days and more showers.