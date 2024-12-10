Central region braces for heavy rains

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting issued a warning on December 9 about a persistent period of heavy rains across the Central and South-Central regions.

It is anticipated that the Central provinces and cities from Thua Thien Hue to Khanh Hoa will experience a spell of torrential rains with rainfall ranging from 100mm to 500mm above from the night of December 10 to December 13.

From December 14, heavy rain is likely to continue, posing risks of flash floods, landslides and severe flooding in many areas, similar to what previously occurred in October.

A persistent spell of heavy rains causes severe waterlogging over the Central province of Ha Tinh in October.

In response to the bad weather conditions, on the afternoon of the same day, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep signed an urgent dispatch, requesting the provinces and cities from Quang Binh to Khanh Hoa along with relevant ministries and agencies to conduct emergency response measures.

The dispatch emphasized that the safety of residents is the top priority, along with warning of serious risks like flash floods, flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous regions.

Localities need to closely monitor weather updates and promptly inform residents to take preventive measures.

Emergency response forces should review and evacuate residents from dangerous areas, ensure safe transportation, particularly on deeply flooded or landslide-prone roads.

Additionally, large reservoirs and downstream areas also need to be strictly controlled to avoid unfortunate incidents.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has also directed the reinforcement of rescue forces, and preparedness for equipment and supplies to support the people.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong