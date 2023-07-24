Central leaders visit famillies of gun attack victims in Dak Lak

A delegation of leaders and officials of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs visited and extended condolences to the families of the gun attack victims in Dak Lak Province on July 24.

The visit was attended by Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, Phan Dinh Trac, and Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, marking the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27).

The delegation offered incense to commemorate the fallen police officers and communal cadres and extended the deepest sympathy and condolences to their relatives.

Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, Phan Dinh Trac suggested leaders of the Party Committee and the People’s Committee of Dak Lak Province pay attention to supporting and assisting the martyrs’ families to overcome their grief and difficulties and move forward in life.

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has signed a decision on submitting to the Prime Minister the proposal to grant the "To Quoc ghi cong" (The Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit) certificates to the police officers and communal cadres passing away while on duty, said Minister Dao Ngoc Dung.

In addition, the families of the six martyrs will enjoy the preferential policies designed for people who made significant contributions to the country’s cause of national construction and protection, he added.