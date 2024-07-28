Multimedia

Cau Pagoda in Hoi An reappears after one-year-and-a-half restoration

SGGPO

The new aspect of Chua Cau (Cau Pagoda), an iconic symbol of Hoi An Ancient Town, has shown up after the construction unit dismantled the protective cover of the restoration project.

The most common names for the Cau Pagoda is "Lai Vien Kieu" or "Japanese Bridge".

The restoration project of the Cau Pagoda had a total investment of over VND20.2 billion (US$798,263). Of which, the budget of the Central Province of Quang Nam paid 50 percent and the rest was allocated by Hoi An City.

The restoration project started on December 28, 2022 with detailed consultancy of experts in various important items. Before that, the Cau Pagoda experienced at least seven restoration sessions in 1763, 1817, 1875, 1917, 1962, 1986 and 1996.

The opening ceremony of the relic after the restoration is expected to take place at the beginning of August 2024 on the occasion of the 20th Hoi An – Japan Cultural Exchange 2024.

The final items are urgently completed for the project to be inaugurated at the beginning of August, 2024.

Below is some photos featuring the new aspect of the Cau Pagoda in Hoi An City after one-year-and-a-half restoration:

By Nguyen Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

