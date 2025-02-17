Multimedia

Cau Ngu Festival praying for abundant fish hauls held in Da Nang

Cau Ngu, or Whale Worshipping, Festival 2025 officially kicked off in Ha Khe Park in Thanh Khe District, Da Nang City, on February 17 with a hope for bumper hauls of fish and safe voyages in the year.

caungu.jpg
Cau Ngu, or Whale Worshipping, Festival 2025 officially kicks off in Ha Khe Park in Thanh Khe District, Da Nang City, on February 17. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the People's Committee of Thanh Khe District, the annual Cau Ngu (Whale Worshipping) Festival is held for fishermen to pray for good weather and abundant fishing harvests.

The preservation and promotion of Cau Ngu Festival are important tasks, contributing to the preservation of spiritual, belief, cultural, and artistic values. Additionally, the festival emphasizes the value of community connection in modern life and serves as a unique cultural destination for visitors to learn about and experience the lives of local people.

caungu1.jpg
The festival is held for fishermen to pray for good weather and abundant fishing harvests. (Photo: SGGP)

The annual festival is celebrated with numerous activities, including rituals to worship the Whale or Ca Ong and pray for good seas, happiness, and prosperity.

Cau Ngu (Whale Worshipping) Festival in Thanh Khe District of Da Nang City was recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2016 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

caungu2.jpg
Cau Ngu, or Whale Worshipping, Festival 2025 in Thanh Khe District, Da Nang City takes place on February 14-17. (Photo: SGGP)
caungu3.jpg
caungu4.jpg
Chairman of the People's Committee of Thanh Khe District, Ho Thuyen beats the drum to start the festival. (Photo: SGGP)
caungu5.jpg
The annual festival is celebrated with numerous activities to pray for good seas, happiness, and prosperity. (Photo: SGGP)
caungu6.jpg
Locals and visitors participate in "Keo Co" (Tug of War), an ancient folk game, at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)
caungu7.jpg
Residents join a fishing net weaving competion at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)
caungu8.jpg
caungu9.jpg
caungu10.jpg
The organization of Cau Ngu Festival contributes to the preservation of spiritual, belief, cultural, and artistic values. (Photo: SGGP)
caungu11.jpg
By Pham Nga—Translated by Kim Khanh

