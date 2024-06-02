Canadian companies interested in Vietnam’s digital health market

The Canada - Vietnam Chamber of Commerce recently held a conference in Montreal city to introduce medical researches and the medical technology companies planning to access the Vietnamese market.

Lawyer Nguyen Trung Hieu, Managing Director of Med Novum, said there are opportunities and demand for digital health in Canada and Vietnam.He noted that the North American country possesses science and technology but faces difficulties in terms of production cost.

Its businesses need a destination for their new medical technologies and equipment, and Vietnam is a good choice, especially when the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to which both countries are parties, already came into force.

Besides, Vietnam is amending the regulations on the health sector to facilitate the development of highly interactive digital health, Hieu said, adding its digital health market has attracted many domestic and foreign companies since the Vietnamese Government made commitments on promoting digital health.

Nam Hoang, CEO of the Canada - Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has a number of big partners, and it’s now good time for connecting the two countries, particularly after the opening of an Export Development Canada office in Vietnam.

Digital health is one of the sectors growing strongly in both countries. The conference, which was attended by many influential representatives of Canada in the fields of health care, education and technology, aimed to seek ways for them to access Vietnam’s digital health market in the time ahead, he said.

The Canada - Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, gathering many large Canadian businesses planning to expand operations to Vietnam, has made substantial contributions to bilateral trade, which surpassed US$10.3 billion in 2023.

VNA