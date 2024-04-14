Can Gio District’s commune announces establishment of quarters, hamlet

Can Gio District’s An Thoi Dong Commune in HCMC hold a ceremony to announce Resolution 11 of the municipal People's Council on the establishment, division, merger, and renaming of hamlets and quarters on April 13.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (L) congratulates Can Gio District’s An Thoi Dong Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai.

Accordingly, Can Gio District will have five quarters and 43 hamlets instead of the prior arrangement of five quarters and 28 hamlets, including nine hamlets in An Thoi Dong Commune, and dissolved 114 community-based work teams.

Chairman of the People's Committee of An Thoi Dong Commune, Le The Phi, expresses gratitude to the village officials, community-based work teams, and grassroots activists who made efforts and took responsibility for serving people in residential areas for over the past time, contributing to the socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security at the grassroots level.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of An Thoi Dong Commune commits to promptly solving difficulties and obstacles in the implementation of resolution to establish, merge, and adjust the administrative units.

Mr. Le Tan Phong who was head of the An Nghia Hamlet has been elected as the Secretary of the Party Committee and head of the An Nghia Hamlet 2.

He pledged to do his utmost to implement mass mobilization and patriotic emulation movements, contributing to improving the spiritual and material lives of the people in the area.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh