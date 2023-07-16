Cadres take comfort in implementing Resolution 98 for common benefits

Cadres, civil servants, and public employees need to perform their duties in comfort for the common benefit. Those who do wrong will be clearly defined, examined, and molded.

The statement was made by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at a conference on implementing Resolution 98 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC that was organized in the city on July 15.

Cadres, civil servants, and public employees with negative behaviors will be strictly penalized. He affirmed no exceptions or "forbidden zone" no matter the position that the wrongdoer holds.

HCMC must act promptly, use time effectively to implement the resolution, overcome difficulties and obstacles, and bring it to life as well as create valuable scaled products, works, and projects as soon as possible to contribute to developing and improving the quality of life and building trust among the people.

Additionally, the Politburo's conclusion No.14 on encouraging and protecting the dynamic and innovative cadres who work for the common good will also contribute to the city’s development, he emphasized.

The city’s Party Chief noted that the establishment of the Steering Committee for implementing Resolution 98 headed by the Prime Minister will help reduce procedure time and eliminate the “beg-give mechanism” in handling problems.

Additionally, HCMC will also consider the requisition of cadres and invite experts and scientists to participate in the Steering Committee in the implementation process of Resolution 98.