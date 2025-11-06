CAAV asks for a review of carry-on baggage inspection procedures

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has called on airlines and ground service providers to promptly review their hand luggage screening procedures.

Baggage weighing scale

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, recent mass media reports have highlighted that hand luggage inspections at airport check-in counters and boarding gates, as conducted by airlines and ground service providers, have been unprofessional. These shortcomings have caused inconvenience to passengers and negatively affected the image and service quality of the aviation sector.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has urged airlines and ground service providers to promptly review hand luggage screening procedures at check-in counters and boarding gates to prevent congestion and facilitate passengers. It also called for the proper use of baggage check weighing machines that meet established standards and maintain aesthetic standards.

In addition, these units are required to strengthen propaganda on regulations on baggage transportation through their websites, ticket offices, and agency networks, while ensuring that staff responsible for passenger services uphold a professional and friendly attitude.

Currently, Vietnamese airlines use baggage weighing devices to check passengers’ hand luggage right before boarding. Globally, several carriers, including Ryanair, Wizz Air, ANA, JAL, AirAsia, Southwest Airlines, and Delta Airlines, also enforce strict cabin baggage controls to ensure safety, compliance with weight limits, and the maintenance of onboard service standards.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, overweight carry-on luggage can prolong boarding and disembarkation times. Every extra kilogram in the cabin affects the aircraft’s weight balance, fuel consumption, and the timing of gate closure for on-time departures. Therefore, airlines need to enforce stricter hand luggage controls to ensure flight safety, reduce fuel costs, and maintain punctual takeoffs.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh