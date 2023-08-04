CAAV: 88.3% of flights run on time in five months

Vietnamese airlines’ on-time performance (OTP) reached 88.3% in the first five months of this year, down 2 percentage points year-on-year, reported the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

There were 13,762 delayed flights, accounting for 11.7% of the total and increasing by 2 percentage points compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, 380 flights were canceled, making up 0.32% and down 0.554 percentage points annually.

During the period, a total of 117,872 flights were operated by Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines, Vietravel Airlines and Vasco.

Bamboo Airways was rated as the most punctual airline, with an OTP rate of 95.6%, significantly higher than the industry average of 88.3%. It was followed by Vietnam Airlines with 89.4%, Vasco 89.3%, Pacific Airlines 86.3%, Vietravel 86.1%, and Vietjet Air 84.8%.

CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang stated that the domestic aviation market in the second half will continue growing as compared to 2019. However, the growth rate is expected to gradually decrease in the later months of this year.

In the first half, Vietnamese Airlines operated 66 routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang with 19 other local airports, with over 650 flights per day.

The total number of passengers was estimated at 34.7 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 49.6%. Of them, 14.7 million were foreigners, nearly 5 times higher than the same period last year and equaling 73.5% of the same period in 2019. Domestic passengers hit 20 million, down 3.4% annually but up 8.1% from the same period in 2019.

As many as 483,000 tons of cargo were handled via airports, a decrease of 26% year-on-year.

At present, there are 52 foreign and five Vietnamese airlines operating in the international market, with 143 routes connecting 29 countries and territories in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa with Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc and Da Lat.