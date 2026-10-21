Ca Mau to promote 2nd shrimp festival in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi

The 2nd Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2026 will take place from November 21 to 23 at Phan Ngoc Hien Square and several other venues within and outside Ca Mau Province.

A range of activities to take place at the second Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2026.

Mr. Pham Van Muoi, Deputy Director of the Ca Mau Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, announced at the third-quarter press conference on October 20 that the department will provide information on activities celebrating Vietnam Cultural Day and the 2nd Ca Mau Shrimp Festival in 2026.

The 2nd Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2026 will feature activities including exhibitions and trade displays for the shrimp industry, supply-demand matching, and trade connections among seafood production, processing, and export enterprises. The event will also highlight the potential, advantages, and key products of Ca Mau’s shrimp sector and will include the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and cooperation agreements for product consumption, investment, and sustainable value chain development.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Ca Mau will also set up promotional and trade and tourism promotion spaces in Ho Chi Minh City from November 13 to 18, and in Hanoi from November 24 to 29.

In celebration of Vietnam Cultural Day, Ca Mau Province will organize art performances honoring ethnic cultures, spaces for ethnic culture, cuisine, and traditional craft villages, and the 2nd Ca Mau Don ca tai tu Nam Bo (southern amateur traditional music) Festival, as well as dance and solo instrument performance festivals.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh