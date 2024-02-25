Multimedia

Busy working atmosphere on construction sites of key transport projects

In a great effort to ensure the progress of key projects serving the development of Ho Chi Minh City in the 2024-2025 period, contractors have been promptly working throughout the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's reporters recorded a busy and bustling working atmosphere on construction sites of key transport projects before, during and after the Tet holiday.

ps-anh9-4375jpg-1082.jpg
The contractors set to top off the Ho Chi Minh City Circus project on September 2.
ps-anh8-545jpg-1924.jpg
The General Hospital project in Hoc Mon District reaches 95 percent of the total work volume.
ps-anh12-8617jpg-4687.jpg
Workers on the construction site of An Phu intersection in Thu Duc City during the Tet holiday
ps-anh15-3705jpg-8098.jpg
The construction site on Phan Thuc Duyen Street under the tunnel project of Tran Quoc Hoan Street connecting to Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Terminal 3
ps-anh2-5930jpg-9293.jpg
The Long Thanh International Airport project is being constructed during Tet holiday.
ps-anh5-7523jpg-157.jpg
The working atmosphere at the construction site of the Tan Son Nhat Airport’s Terminal 3 during Tet holiday
ps-anh6-4374jpg-888.jpg
Medical equipment and supplies are installed at the General Hospital in Cu Chi District.
ps-anh13-8129jpg-4229.jpg
Workers are constructing the Ring Road No.3 project in Thu Duc City on the third day of the first lunar month of 2024.
By Hoang Hung, Quang Huy, Chi Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

