Busy atmosphere in HCMC ahead of Christmas

The Christmas atmosphere fills many streets and places in Ho Chi Minh City with colorful lights and decorations that can be seen in every corner of the city.

The Notre Dame Cathedral has been decorated by strings of LED lights spanning 500,000 meters.

On the evening of these days, crowds of people and vehicles from all corners of Ho Chi Minh City flocked to downtown areas, churches, and religious neighborhoods to have fun and celebrate Christmas.

Located in the heart of the city, the Notre Dame Cathedral area in District 1 attracts a large number of locals and domestic and foreign tourists. This year, the Notre-Dame Cathedral has been decorated by strings of LED lights spanning 500,000 meters. The cathedral is covered in 500,000 meters of LED lights on the front, back, and sides, creating a sparkling effect that has captured the attention of people.

Overlooking from Notre Dame Cathedral, the Diamond Plaza shopping center has also been decorated specifically to welcome the upcoming Christmas season.

Meanwhile, Pham The Hien Street has become one of the favorite locations for the local citizens to enjoy the festive spirit. The road consists of five parishes, namely Binh Thai, Binh An Thuong, Binh An Ha, Binh Thuan, and Binh Son. Churches and local houses are adorned with Christmas lights, caves, and trees, attracting many visitors from across the city.

Churches and local houses on Pham The Hien Street are adorned with Christmas lights, caves, and trees, attracting many visitors from across the city.

By Chi Thach, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh