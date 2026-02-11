Hanoi Tet flower market sees sluggish sales

Although the Lunar New Year 2026 is just days away, Hanoi’s Tet flower market paints a subdued picture, standing in stark contrast to the bustling scenes of previous years.

A moth orchid shop on Lang Ha Street displays a sign offering discounts of up to 30 percent.

At several well-known flower and ornamental plant hubs in the capital—such as Lac Long Quan, Vo Chi Cong, To Huu and Le Van Luong streets, as well as the Giang Vo area—supplies are abundant, but shoppers remain scarce. Along these routes, clearance and deep-discount signs are prominently displayed.

At a moth orchid shop near the National Cinema Center on Lang Ha Street, despite a bold “Up to 30 percent off” banner hung at the storefront to lure customers, the interior remained quiet and largely empty.

A Tet peach blossom stall on Giang Vo Street

A moth orchid shop on Giang Vo Street remains quiet, with few customers stopping by.

A survey along To Huu Street showed that a small peach blossom branch that sold for between VND200,000 and VND300,000 last year is now priced at just VND120,000 to VND150,000, yet demand remains sluggish.

On Le Van Luong Street, many moth orchid vendors have slashed prices by between VND300,000 and VND1 million per pot, but sales have been slow.

Pham Thi Lan, a kumquat tree seller from Yen My Commune in Hung Yen Province who has set up shop on To Huu Street, sighed: “This year, customers are mainly opting for mini kumquat trees or small, affordable plants priced at a few hundred thousand Vietnamese dong for display on coffee tables. Large, well-shaped trees costing millions of Vietnamese dong are hardly getting any inquiries. What worries us most is that many people deliberately wait until the afternoon of the last day of the lunar month to bargain for rock-bottom prices, leaving us on edge.”

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan