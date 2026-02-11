Vietnam International Financial Center launched in HCMC

The HCMC People’s Committee held a ceremony to launch the Vietnam International Financial Center in HCMC (VIFC-HCMC) on the morning of February 11.

The event marked the official commencement of operations of VIFC-HCMC, serving Vietnam’s deeper integration into the global financial system.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates perform the ceremonial gong-striking to officially launch VIFC-HCMC.

Attending the ceremony were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Head of the Steering Committee for the International Financial Center in Vietnam; Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, Chairman of the Executive Council of the International Financial Center in Vietnam; former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc; along with leaders of ministries, central agencies, HCMC and other localities; ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, financial institutions, and domestic and foreign investors.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers a keynote address.

In his keynote address, the Prime Minister underscored that establishing International Financial Centers in HCMC and Da Nang is both a practical imperative and a strategic choice to channel capital into priority sectors in line with global trends. He outlined three critical pillars: breakthrough institutions and mechanisms; a distinctive and differentiated model; and flexible, effective governance guided by the principle of “open institutions, seamless infrastructure, and smart governance.” Trust, he emphasized, is the decisive factor in attracting partners and investors.

HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the launch ceremony of VIFC-HCMC.

The Prime Minister noted that, pursuant to National Assembly Resolution No.222/2025/QH15 dated June 27, 2025, and Government Decree No.323/2025/ND-CP dated December 18, 2025, and under the direction of the Steering Committee, initial components have taken shape, including an Aviation Finance Center with registered capital of US$6.1 billion; a Maritime Finance Center aligned with Vietnam’s logistics strengths; and a Fintech and Innovation Center designed to attract advanced digital finance models.

He commended the Executive Council of the International Financial Center, the HCMC and Da Nang People’s Committees, and relevant ministries, agencies, and localities for their thorough preparations to bring the Center into operation. He directed the Government and ministries to intensify inspection and supervision, decisively and effectively remove bottlenecks, and ensure a stable, transparent, and highly competitive investment environment.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Chairwoman and CEO of Sovico Group and Standing Vice Chairwoman of HDBank’s Board of Directors.

The Prime Minister also urged HCMC and Da Nang to immediately roll out tasks in a pioneering and proactive spirit—daring to think, daring to act, delivering concrete and effective results—including investment in building the Center’s headquarters with modern and essential infrastructure.

At the ceremony, HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that the launch of VIFC-HCMC marks a strategic milestone in the country’s development and integration trajectory. The city will develop VIFC-HCMC under the motto of “thinking differently, acting differently, and moving straight toward modern financial models,” with a focus on refining breakthrough institutions and special policy mechanisms to ensure stability, transparency and predictability; developing competitive market segments; linking the Center to the economy’s capital demands—particularly in infrastructure, logistics, industry, green transition and innovation; attracting and cultivating high-quality human resources; and strengthening international cooperation to elevate VIFC-HCMC’s standing on the regional financial map.

Representatives of domestic and international financial institutions and investors also pledged their commitment to accompany and participate in the Vietnam International Financial Center in HCMC.

Ms. Nguyen Phuong Thao, Chairwoman and CEO of Sovico Group and Standing Vice Chairwoman of HDBank’s Board of Directors, emphasized that the core foundation of any financial center is trust—trust in a stable and predictable legal framework; in modern financial and technological infrastructure; and in people and a business culture rooted in transparency and integrity.

During the ceremony, the organizing committee presented certificates recognizing Founding Members and Strategic Members to domestic and international organizations.

HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc presents certificates to Strategic Members.

Founding Members include Sovico Group; Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB); Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank); Saigon–Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB); Son Kim Capital JSC; VinaCapital; and the US-based Nasdaq Stock Market.

Strategic Members include Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank); HCMC State Financial Investment Company; University of Economics HCMC; the On-chain Economy Alliance; Gemadept Corporation; and TikTok.

