Businesses race to fulfill orders as Tet approaches

Businesses are intensifying operations and optimizing resources to meet domestic and export commitments ahead of Tet, reinforcing growth prospects for 2026.

Ramping up overtime

At Nitori Vietnam’s Ba Ria–Vung Tau branch in Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, Tan Phuoc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, production is running at an accelerated pace as Tet approaches. A sharp increase in year-end orders has kept the factory floor busy day and night.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hue, a factory worker, said that all employees are working overtime to ensure deliveries are made on schedule. Everyone is making an extra effort to meet deadlines.

Workers at Nitori Vietnam’s Ba Ria–Vung Tau branch factory

Factory management reported that for more than two months, several production lines have been operating at roughly 70 percent above normal capacity. Over 4,100 employees are working overtime shifts, while an additional 100 seasonal workers have been recruited to handle the surge in orders.

Sawai Harumi, Director of the Ba Ria–Vung Tau branch, noted that Nitori produces wooden furniture and interior–exterior décor items. Year-end demand is particularly high, requiring us to extend working hours to ensure timely deliveries. However, overtime arrangements strictly comply with labor regulations to protect employees’ health and well-being.

Elsewhere, at the Southern Petroleum Construction Joint Stock Company in Dong Xuyen Industrial Park, Rach Dua Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, operations remain at full capacity. Workshops are abuzz with welding and heavy equipment as teams finalize offshore oil platform structures and lifting systems for export. More than 1,000 workers are still engaged in completing international contracts.

All plans to start Tet break on the 27th day of the 12th lunar month. With strong order volumes this year, incomes have improved, and workers are optimistic about a comfortable Tet,” said employee Duc Canh.

Meanwhile, Tan Dat Mechanical Company Limited has had its production schedule fully booked for months, with some contracts extending into the first quarter of 2026. Director Do Ngoc Vinh said that the company has arranged overtime shifts in recent months to meet client demand and ensure all orders are delivered on time.

Strong growth expectations

The export household goods manufacturing sector is also bustling in the final months of the year. Mr. Le Van Dat, Director of Hiep Hoa Manufacturing and Trading Company Limited, Long Hai Commune, Ho Chi Minh City said that the company is currently producing more than 25 product lines, including baskets, trays, containers, flower pots, magazine racks, mats, tables and chairs. As Tet approaches, the company has had to concentrate its workforce and recruit nearly 200 seasonal workers to ensure export shipments are delivered on schedule.

Hiep Hoa’s woven products are supplied to 85 retail chains worldwide, spanning Asia, Europe, the United States and Australia. To meet the needs of customers around the globe, the company has invested in building workshops and warehouses, upgrading machinery and equipment, expanding production capacity, and improving workers’ skills. With this strategy, the company expects that Vietnam’s exports will continue to grow strongly in the new year, Mr. Le Van Dat said.

Trinh Van Thanh, Director of Thanh Dat Cocoa Trading–Service–Manufacturing Company, Chau Duc Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, also expressed optimism that toward the end of the year, the company’s cocoa export market will grow by about 15 percent compared to normal months. The company is actively sourcing raw cocoa beans from farmers and processing them into chocolate products to meet export demand during Tet. With continued investment in technology, careful cultivation of growing areas and strict quality control, the company expects the market to expand further next year.

Chocolate production at Thanh Dat Cocoa Company Limited

To penetrate demanding markets, the company has worked closely with farmers for years under a sustainable production model. Farmers cultivate cocoa using organic methods, while the company adheres to rigorous processing procedures from selecting pods and fermenting to drying and roasting beans to ensure products meet international standards. As a result, the company has obtained Japan’s organic certification, increasing the value of its chocolate products by more than 40 percent compared to conventional products. In 2025, the company exported an average of 12 tons of cocoa powder and chocolate, along with 50 tons of raw cocoa beans, to Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, the city’s Industrial Production Index (IIP) rose by 8.9 percent in 2025 compared to 2024. To sustain growth momentum, the city’s industry and trade sector aims for a 10 percent increase in IIP in 2026 over 2025. Leaders of many industrial enterprises acknowledge that 2026 may still present uncertainties and challenges. However, with early planning and efforts to strengthen internal capacity, many businesses remain confident in maintaining stable growth.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong