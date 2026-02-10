Ministry’s department orders no fuel shortages during Tet holiday

The Department of Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued a directive on February 9, requiring fuel wholesalers and distributors to proactively ensure an adequate supply before, during, and after the holiday.

Under the directive, fuel traders are instructed to mobilize resources and develop supply plans aligned with actual market conditions, ensuring that distribution networks operate stably and uninterruptedly and preventing any localized fuel shortages amid forecasts of a sharp rise in fuel demand during the upcoming Tet holiday.

The requirement is considered particularly critical for traders operating in Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai Province, the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay expressway, and surrounding localities that typically experience heavy traffic volumes, especially during peak travel days before and after Tet.

Ensuring sufficient fuel supplies at retail outlets along and surrounding this expressway has been identified as a key priority, aimed at meeting public demand for safe and smooth travel during the holiday period.

The Department of Market Management and Development also stressed that fuel supplies must not be disrupted under any circumstances across the nationwide distribution system. Fuel traders are required to fully supply retail outlets within their networks while deploying sufficient personnel and arranging on-duty rosters or overtime shifts to ensure retail operations remain regular and uninterrupted throughout the Tet holiday.

According to the Department of Market Management and Development, fuel wholesalers and distributors are required to strictly comply with these directives and, in the event of any difficulties or obstacles, promptly report them to the authorities for review and appropriate handling.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh