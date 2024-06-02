Bustling crowd of people at Suoi Tien Farm Festival 2024

Fresh delicious fruits have been abundant and diversified at the 20th Southern Fruit Festival - Suoi Tien Farm Festival 2024.

Crowds of people flock to the 20th Southern Fruit Festival - Suoi Tien Farm Festival 2024.

Crowds of people flocked to the fruit festival, which takes place at Suoi Tien Cultural Park in Thu Duc City, trading regional specialty fruits at affordable prices throughout this summer to serve residents, and domestic and international tourists.

Regional specialty fruits are sold at affordable prices at this festival.

Particularly, langsat was priced at VND69,000 (US$2.7) a kilogram, rambutan was traded at VND30,000 (US$1.2) a kilogram, Ri6 durian was sold at VND71,000 (US$2.8) a kilogram and so on.

The prices of specialty fruits are 10 percent to 30 percent lower than the market rates. There are fruit sculpting competitions and a series of activities for a green, clean, and healthy environment at this festival.

According to Deputy General Director of Suoi Tien Theme Park Bui Thi To Trinh, the festival is to promote international integration, showcase to visitors the distinctive and diverse varieties of regional fruits and honor the achievements in the fields of agriculture, tourism and Vietnamese cuisine.

Suoi Tien Farm Festival 2024 is among the activities in response to the second Ho Chi Minh City River Festival.

Within the framework of the second Ho Chi Minh City River Festival, nearly 600 athletes competed in swimming and stand-up paddle boarding from Ba Son Bridge to Thu Ngu Flagpole.

Additionally, residents and tourists enjoyed exciting water sports performances such as sailing, parasailing, surfing, flyboarding, water skiing, paragliding and so on.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong