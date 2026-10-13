Ho Chi Minh City

Businesses' success mirrors Ho Chi Minh City's success: Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc

SGGPO

In a congratulatory letter to the business community, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that businesses' success directly reflects the city's success, and that corporate brands serve as the city's own brand.

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Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc (R) meets and exchanges views with business leaders attending the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 13, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, sent a letter to enterprises honored at the 6th Ho Chi Minh City Golden Brand Awards in 2026.

In his letter, the Chairman affirmed that throughout its policy-making and economic development processes, Ho Chi Minh City has consistently received active partnership from the business community through contributions and policy recommendations toward the city's growth orientation.

Through these contributions, the dynamism and creativity of enterprises have played a crucial role in enabling municipal authorities to build brand equity, bolster competitiveness, and elevate the city's international standing.

The 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Golden Brand Awards honored 50 award-winning brand enterprises recognized for outstanding business performance, dedicated brand-building efforts, and significant social welfare contributions.

The HCMC Chairman emphasized that this event holds major significance, contributing to the formation of a robust brand community for the city on its journey toward international reach.

The success of businesses is the success of the city, and corporate brands are the brands of the city, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc underscored.

On behalf of municipal leadership, he expressed pride and sincere gratitude for the continuous efforts of the business community, which have enabled the city to thrive in the new era.

He wished the city's Golden Brands continued growth into leading corporate entities not only locally but also regionally and globally, aiding in shaping and positioning Ho Chi Minh City's economic standing.

Confronting new opportunities in the nation's era of advancement, city leadership expressed confidence in the award-winning enterprises to continue partnering with the city across three core pillars of responsibility, including responsibility to their own enterprises to maintain and grow brand equity; responsibility to the local business community to inspire, guide, and connect with other enterprises to build a strong brand collective; and responsibility toward the sustainable development of Ho Chi Minh City.

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The letter from Nguyen Van Duoc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, to businesses honored at the sixth Ho Chi Minh City Golden Brand Awards 2026.
By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Business success city's success Ho Chi Minh City "Golden Brand" Awards congratulatory letter Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc

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