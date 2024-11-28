Ho Chi Minh City

Bulgarian President, his spouse visit top sightseeing place in Ho Chi Minh City

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his spouse on November 27 took a boat trip from Bach Dang Wharf to take a sightseeing tour around the city. 

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (L), Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his spouse Desislava Radeva on a sightseeing boat at Bach Dang Wharf. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his spouse Desislava Radeva take a sightseeing tour at Bach Dang Wharf. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
Bulgarian President and his spouse Desislava Radeva enjoy a traditional music performance at Bach Dang Wharf. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and Mrs. Desislava Radeva on a sightseeing boat at Bach Dang Wharf. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his spouse Desislava Radeva are sightseeing Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong

