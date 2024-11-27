Bulgarian President starts working trip to Ho Chi Minh City

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev met Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at the Reunification Hall in Ho Chi Minh City at noon on November 27.

The working trip of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Ho Chi Minh City is part of an ongoing official trip of the Bulgarian President to the country at the invitation of Vietnamese President Luong Cuong. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The working trip to Ho Chi Minh City is part of an ongoing official trip of the Bulgarian President to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese President Luong Cuong.

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev (L) meets Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at the Reunification Hall in Ho Chi Minh City at noon on November 27. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On behalf of the Party, Government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, the city Party chief welcomed Bulgarian President Rumen Radev's official visit to Vietnam as well as expressed his pleasure that the Bulgarian President chose Ho Chi Minh City as a significant destination for this visit.

The Bulgarian President's visit to Ho Chi Minh City is expected to inspire the city to effectively implement the spirit of the Vietnam-Bulgaria Joint Declaration agreed by both countries’ leaders.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen stated that for nearly 75 years, the traditional friendship, political trust and cooperation between Vietnam and Bulgaria have continuously developed. The Vietnamese Government and people always remember the great support and assistance from international friends, including Bulgaria, during the struggle for national independence and in the currently national development efforts.

He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is eager to strengthen cooperation with Bulgarian localities and partners.

The city is honored to be chosen as the venue for the Vietnam-Bulgaria Business Forum which is likely to open up an important opportunity for businesses from both sides to meet, share information and seek cooperation opportunities, as well as to quickly realize the spirit of cooperation agreed by the leaders of both countries.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that HCMC would continue to vigorously implement the spirit of the joint declaration signed by the senior leaders of Vietnam and Bulgaria, as well as the cooperation proposals between Ho Chi Minh City and Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria in particular, between Vietnam and Bulgaria in general.

He emphasized that there is immense development potential between Ho Chi Minh City and Sofia. Ho Chi Minh City will make its effort in boosting cooperation with Sofia and Bulgarian partners, take advantage of each other's potentials and advantages for mutual development.

President Rumen Radev thanked the Ho Chi Minh City's leader for his warm and thoughtful reception; and expressed admiration for the city's architectural beauty, dynamism and economic development potential.

President Rumen Radev believed that his working trip to Ho Chi Minh City would bring positive results, contributing to the bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The Bulgarian President affirmed that the country always pays attention to and is impressed by Vietnam's strong economic developments, as well as values the traditional good friendship between the two countries and considers Vietnam as Bulgaria's leading partner in Southeast Asia.

Bulgaria looks forward to strengthening and boosting economic cooperation with Vietnam, especially in fields where Bulgaria has strengths such as transportation, logistics, machinery manufacturing, shipbuilding, education and training, automobile manufacturing and agriculture.

According to him, the economic and trade relations between Bulgaria and Vietnam in general, and between Ho Chi Minh City and Sofia in particular, has not yet aligned with the development of political and diplomatic relations and the expectations of the leaders of both sides.

The exchange of cooperation documents between Ho Chi Minh City and Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Right after the reception, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between Ho Chi Minh City and Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

During his working trip in Ho Chi Minh City, President Rumen Radev together with the Bulgarian delegation will attend the Vietnam-Bulgaria Business Forum, meet with the Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association, and take a boat trip on Bach Dang Wharf.

Bulgarian businesses want to invest in Ho Chi Minh City On November 27, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee presided over the Vietnam-Bulgaria Business Forum, which attracted over 200 businesses from Vietnam and Bulgaria, especially the participation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the forum. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung) During the Vietnam-Bulgaria Business Forum, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan shared the city's development and investment potential; and highlighted that Ho Chi Minh City is an attractive destination for foreign investors. Currently, the city is actively focusing on attracting strong investment in several key sectors, including high-tech industrial centers with four key industries comprising electronics manufacturing, chemical and rubber production, precision engineering and food and beverage processing; five emerging high-tech industries including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, automation and robotics, semiconductor industry and supporting industries for high technology; six promising service sectors namely medical tourism, finance- insurance- banking, e-commerce, healthcare and health services, transportation and logistics and educational technology. Ho Chi Minh City expected Bulgarian businesses to promote investment in information technology, organic agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy which are strengths of Bungaria. President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev speaks at the forum. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung) The President of the Republic of Bulgaria stated that Bulgaria has significant investment advantages in various sectors, including high technology, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive engines, aerospace, defense, infrastructure solutions to combat climate change, food security, and food processing technologies and so on. The representatives of Bulgarian businesses and Ho Chi Minh City exchange memorandums of cooperation. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung) The leadership delegation from the Republic of Bulgaria take commemorative photos with leaders and businesses from Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung) Meanwhile, Bulgarian businesses are interested in further investing in export processing zones, industrial parks and expressways, notably the food processing sector in HCMC. Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that Vietnam and Bulgaria have had a profound traditional friendship, which has been built on a foundation of mutual trust and support for over 70 years.

By Thanh Hang, Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong