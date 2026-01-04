Over VND66 billion raised for “Spring Journey to the Mountains and Seas” program

On January 3, the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For Beloved Hoang Sa–Truong Sa” Club, in coordination with Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television, organized the 2026 “Spring Journey to the Mountains and Seas” program.

Permanent Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (C) presents certificates of merit to individuals and organizations. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, Chairwoman of the “For Beloved Hoang Sa–Truong Sa” Club; Permanent Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; and Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Nguyen Minh Triet.

On this occasion, the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For Beloved Hoang Sa–Truong Sa” Club received over VND66 billion (US$2.5 million) in sponsorships from individuals and organizations. The organizers presented certificates of merit from the Central Youth Union, the Naval Command, the Vietnam Coast Guard, and the Border Guard Command to 29 organizations and 23 individuals in recognition of their significant contributions to the activities of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For Beloved Hoang Sa–Truong Sa” Club.

At the event, former Vice State President Truong My Hoa shared that over the past year, the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For Beloved Hoang Sa–Truong Sa” Club mobilized more than VND56 billion. Of this, VND44.4 billion was invested in in-depth training projects, while over VND6.7 billion was allocated for annual scholarships and Tet support for students, teachers, and students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Several key initiatives continued to demonstrate strong impact, including programs such as “Nurturing the Future,” “Supporting Students,” “Wings for Dreams,” “Lighting Up the Future,” and “Paving the Way to the Future.”

Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For Beloved Hoang Sa–Truong Sa” Club receive sponsorships from individuals and organizations. (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh